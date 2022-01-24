IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

00:28

In a TODAY exclusive, Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shared a video of her engagement, showing her boyfriend, Canadian snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, dropping down on one knee to pop the question.Jan. 24, 2022

