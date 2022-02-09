Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’
04:00
Share this -
copied
Team USA alpine skier Nina O’Brien joins TODAY after a terrifying crash in the women’s giant slalom over the weekend. O’Brien gives an update on her condition, sharing that she broke her tibia and fibula in the fall, but says cheering on her teammates is keeping her spirits up. “Watching my team compete right now is the best entertainment,” she says.Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’
04:00
UP NEXT
Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition
00:57
How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold
02:32
Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals
01:33
Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’
03:10
Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom