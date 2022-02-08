Team USA skier Nina O’Brien heading home after surgery on fractured leg
After a scary crash in the women’s giant slalom over the weekend, American alpine skier Nina O’Brien is heading home. The skier says she is recovering after a successful surgery to her left leg. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports on her latest condition.Feb. 8, 2022
