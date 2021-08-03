Team USA’s Rai Benjamin talks about winning silver in men’s 400m hurdles

Team USA’s Rai Benjamin, who took the silver medal in the record-breaking final in the men’s 400m hurdles, joins TODAY live in Tokyo. “It was a historical race; I think it was the best race in Olympic history,” he says. “This actually means so much to the people back home, and I appreciate it.” He also talks about the challenges of training for the Games in Los Angeles during the pandemic: “It was fun, but at the same time it was hard.”Aug. 3, 2021