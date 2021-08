Kendra “Keni” Harrison, the world record holder in the 100-meter hurdles, added a silver to Team USA’s medal count with a 12.52-second finish. Joining TODAY in Tokyo with medal in hand, she says, “I just keep telling myself, ‘You have faith, I’m confident, and you got this,’ and just saying those few words to me kept me calm.” She also talk about the encouragement she’s received from her family.Aug. 2, 2021