Watch Craig Melvin learn to skate from Team USA’s Jason Brown

03:59

TODAY’s Craig Melvin takes to the ice with Team USA figure skater Jason Brown in the hopes of honing the graceful skills he’s witnessed during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. While Craig might not be able to qualify for the 2026 Games in Italy, Brown has proved that he has what it takes to become a successful coach in the future.Feb. 17, 2022

