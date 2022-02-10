Watch silver medalist Jaelin Kauf’s emotional reunion with her mom on TODAY plaza
05:46
Share this -
copied
Silver medal winner Jaelin Kauf stops by the TODAY plaza to talk about the special moment when she won silver in her moguls ski at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and what it was like missing her family back home. Little did she know, her mom, Patti, was there to surprise her with a big hug! “You definitely pulled off the surprise,” Kauf says.Feb. 10, 2022
Team USA Olympian shares elevator ride with mascot Bing Dwen Dwen
00:40
Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes
00:32
Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'
00:44
Now Playing
Watch silver medalist Jaelin Kauf’s emotional reunion with her mom on TODAY plaza
05:46
UP NEXT
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal
05:38
Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics