Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’

Silver medalist Jaelin Kauf and her mom, Patti, return to the plaza to talk about her moguls freestyle ski run, and what it’s like for her mom, a former Olympian herself, to watch her daughter keep the family legacy alive. They are joined via video chat by Jaelin’s dad, Scott, who talks about how happy they are for her. "Girl, you did it!" he says.Feb. 10, 2022