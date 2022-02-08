Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics
Ski jumper Anna Hoffman says special agents accompany athletes at the Olympics to keep them safe. Hoffman revealed in a TikTok that the increased security presence often happens at other major competitions and helps make the athletes feel safer while abroad.Feb. 8, 2022
