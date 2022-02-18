US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory
Team USA’s John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and alternate Colin Hufman talk to NBC’s Peter Alexander about making history on the ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, and how that victory instantly transformed them into American rock stars.Feb. 18, 2022
