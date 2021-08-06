Team USA medalists Grant Holloway and Oshae Jones join TODAY

Grant Holloway earned a silver medal in the 110-meter hurdle event and Oshae Jones brought home bronze in welterweight boxing, and now they’re on the 3rd hour of TODAY! Craig Melvin surprised Holloway with footage of a watch party in his hometown cheering him on during the race and he shares what medaling means to him. Jones explains about how nearly dying in a fire a year ago makes medaling in Tokyo a surreal moment.Aug. 6, 2021