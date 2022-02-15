IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

    04:02

  • Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits

    03:27

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • There’s still time! Make Valentine’s Day special with these last-minute ideas

    04:04

  • Products worthy of a gold medal: Skin Food, multi-purpose cleaner, indoor grill and more

    03:45

  • Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes

    00:32

  • Transform your look with these hot hair trends: Long textured waves, front ponytail, and more

    04:01

  • Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits

    04:19

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

    01:00

  • Grab these Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone in your life

    05:49

  • Rose-inspired gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day

    04:40

  • Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

    00:54

  • Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard

    00:59

  • Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski bringing out their best winter fashion for the Olympics

    00:46

  • Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love

    03:34

  • Kate Beckinsale shares surprising beauty secret that involves buttermilk

    04:53

  • Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys

    04:12

  • Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — Things We Love

    25:03

TODAY

How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

04:42

A mom from Boston has turned a hobby for knitting into a multimillion-dollar business that has even gained the attention of Team USA. In the latest edition of She Made It, Jill Martin meets Christina Pardy to learn about growing her company, S--- That I knit, one stitch at a time.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

    04:02

  • Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits

    03:27

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

  • There’s still time! Make Valentine’s Day special with these last-minute ideas

    04:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All