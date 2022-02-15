How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves
A mom from Boston has turned a hobby for knitting into a multimillion-dollar business that has even gained the attention of Team USA. In the latest edition of She Made It, Jill Martin meets Christina Pardy to learn about growing her company, S--- That I knit, one stitch at a time.Feb. 15, 2022
