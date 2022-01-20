IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 05:19
UP NEXT
Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification 02:56 Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years 02:13 Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue 00:34 China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics 02:11 Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal 05:32 Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna 06:09 Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games 05:44 Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend 06:17 Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing 05:32 Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022 04:30 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games 02:57 Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane 04:05 Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics 01:47 US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing 01:51 How Native American hockey star Abby Roque is bringing diversity to her sport 03:27 Snowboarder Shaun White talks about pursuing his 5th Olympics 04:57 TODAY reveals closing ceremony outfits for Beijing Olympics 04:35 Skier Mikaela Shiffrin talks about her plans for Beijing Olympics 05:43 Looking ahead to Beijing Winter Olympics, now 100 days away 03:01 Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 05:19
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing begin in two weeks, and TODAY has an exclusive first look of Team USA’s Opening Ceremony outfits made by Ralph Lauren. Hockey player Hilary Knight and figure skater Alysa Liu help debut the outfits and share their excitement about heading to China to compete.
Jan. 20, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 05:19
UP NEXT
Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification 02:56 Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years 02:13 Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue 00:34 China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics 02:11 Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal 05:32