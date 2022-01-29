Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics
The U.S. Olympic delegation arrived in Beijing overnight. The Olympic Games will begin this coming Thursday February 3rd, while the opening ceremony is Friday night. You can watch the Winter Olympics here on NBC and streaming on Peacock.Jan. 29, 2022
