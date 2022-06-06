IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From BBQ forks to serving trays, 16 summer celebration must-haves

  • Mandy Moore announces she’s expecting baby boy No. 2

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Teacher reunites with soldier son during Lost and Found Day

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Abbott restarts baby formula production at Michigan plant

    01:05

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • What is ‘chore play’ and is it the key to a happy marriage?

    05:28

  • Spelling bee champion Harini Logan talks tiebreaker, Wordle, more

    04:14

  • Scripps National Spelling Bee ends with historic tiebreaker

    01:52

  • Watch mom learn daughter got accepted into dream college

    00:46

  • COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available in weeks

    00:24

  • Kathie Lee Gifford reveals what she wants to be called as a grandmother

    05:10

  • ‘All Moms’ authors share how their kids helped craft their book

    03:47

  • Little leaguer theatrically rolls to home plate during championship

    00:59

  • Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal becoming potty trained

    03:31

  • Parents of student athletes who died by suicide speak out

    08:17

  • Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill

    00:48

  • Gold Star mom turns heartbreak into hope by starting non-profit

    06:34

  • Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off

    02:57

  • Bode and Morgan Miller reveal baby daughter’s name

    01:05

  • Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)

    00:38

TODAY

Teacher reunites with soldier son during Lost and Found Day

00:57

“Lost and Found Day” at a New Jersey high school was supposedly a chance for students to reunite with things like forgotten sweatshirts and lunchboxes. But, it was actually a setup to reunite a teacher with her son in the military who she had not seen in more than a year. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.June 6, 2022

  • Mandy Moore announces she’s expecting baby boy No. 2

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Teacher reunites with soldier son during Lost and Found Day

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Abbott restarts baby formula production at Michigan plant

    01:05

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • What is ‘chore play’ and is it the key to a happy marriage?

    05:28

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All