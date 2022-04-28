IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 Mother's Day gifts she'll love, from a personalized lipstick to bakery treats

  • Here's how much the tooth fairy is leaving under pillows these days

    Teacher on mission to donate 1 million books, gets special surprise

    Popular app dares users to ‘be real’ and show authentic self

  • Savannah Guthrie learns how to make shrimp scampi with bucatini | Starting from Scratch

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: April 26, 2022

  • How the Dorothy dress from 'Wizard of Oz' was found in shoebox

  • Watch grandparents wait patiently for kids to tire themselves out

  • Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

  • Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

  • See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist

  • TODAY sets record for most people watering plants at once

  • Inspiring America: Lester Holt announces 2022 Inspiration List

  • Newlywed couple lets groom’s grandparents have their first dance

  • Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be

  • Jack Schlossberg reveals 5 Profile in Courage Awards recipients

  • Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

  • Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s kids’ surprise for her homecoming!

  • Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’

  • How two friends are changing lives one step at a time with 'Girltrek'

Teacher on mission to donate 1 million books, gets special surprise

Teacher Jennifer William’ dedication to reading is raising the bar, as she works to donate one million books. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager sits down with Williams to hear more about her mission, and she’s surprised with 10,000 books to donate!April 28, 2022

