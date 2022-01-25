Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment
00:53
Share this -
copied
Grammy-winner Taylor Swift is firing back after Blur frontman Damon Albarn accused her of not writing her own music. Swift slammed the musician on Twitter, saying, “Your hot take is completely false and so damaging.”Jan. 25, 2022
Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler'
00:48
Get a first look at Will Arnett’s ‘Murderville’ comedy series on Netflix
01:13
Now Playing
Taylor Swift slams Blur frontman over songwriting comment
00:53
UP NEXT
‘Jeopardy’ champ Amy Schneider sets record for 2nd longest winning streak
00:35
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene
02:32
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’