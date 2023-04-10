Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping05:24
Now Playing
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more05:18
UP NEXT
Tipping etiquette 101: Who to tip, how much, and when to skip05:07
How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs03:43
How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs04:57
Great spring travel deals — all starting under $160 per night!03:48
Spring break travel: Why ‘free’ can still add up fast05:00
How to make your groceries last longer in your kitchen06:02
How to spruce up your finances heading into spring04:37
Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54B amid banking worries06:23
Tax myths debunked: What you need to know before filing03:38
Dynamic pricing on the rise in unexpected businesses03:46
DOJ and SEC open investigations into cause of bank failures02:57
Your banking questions answered: How to protect your finances04:11
SVB collapse continues to send ripples through banking industry03:25
What you need to know about the looming Netflix changes04:57
Biden addresses SVB, Signature failures: ‘Deposits will be there’06:41
Lawyer, viral on TikTok for reading the fine print, shares advice05:40
What are your rights if your flight gets canceled?05:17
Should you sell your home or turn it into a rental property?04:36
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more05:18
NBC's Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tips to save money and boost your tax return including popular credits and deductions you may be eligible for.April 10, 2023
Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping05:24
Now Playing
Tax season tips to boost your refund: Credits, deductions, more05:18
UP NEXT
Tipping etiquette 101: Who to tip, how much, and when to skip05:07
How to cut down on the cost of prescription drugs03:43
How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs04:57
Great spring travel deals — all starting under $160 per night!03:48
Spring break travel: Why ‘free’ can still add up fast05:00
How to make your groceries last longer in your kitchen06:02
How to spruce up your finances heading into spring04:37
Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54B amid banking worries06:23
Tax myths debunked: What you need to know before filing03:38
Dynamic pricing on the rise in unexpected businesses03:46
DOJ and SEC open investigations into cause of bank failures02:57
Your banking questions answered: How to protect your finances04:11
SVB collapse continues to send ripples through banking industry03:25
What you need to know about the looming Netflix changes04:57
Biden addresses SVB, Signature failures: ‘Deposits will be there’06:41
Lawyer, viral on TikTok for reading the fine print, shares advice05:40
What are your rights if your flight gets canceled?05:17
Should you sell your home or turn it into a rental property?04:36