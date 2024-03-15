IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free
March 15, 202405:13
With the deadline to file taxes just around the corner, CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson joins TODAY with tips including how to lower your tax bill, what causes red flags for audit, who's eligible to file for free, and more.March 15, 2024

