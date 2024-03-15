Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free
05:13
UP NEXT
Airlines crackdown on what passengers can carry on flights
03:00
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners
00:41
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8
00:29
Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return
04:52
'Aisle' be darned: How to save money at the grocery store
04:08
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
03:31
Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?
03:37
What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65
03:14
Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps
04:21
How to find the best last-minute spring break deals
04:12
Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know
03:24
Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait
02:55
Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans
00:28
How to find deals and save money for spring break
04:06
Who pays the bill when you go on a date?
04:11
How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day
04:45
Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options
04:52
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more
04:39
Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free
05:13
Copied
Copied
With the deadline to file taxes just around the corner, CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson joins TODAY with tips including how to lower your tax bill, what causes red flags for audit, who's eligible to file for free, and more.March 15, 2024
Now Playing
Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free
05:13
UP NEXT
Airlines crackdown on what passengers can carry on flights
03:00
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners
00:41
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8
00:29
Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return
04:52
'Aisle' be darned: How to save money at the grocery store
04:08
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
03:31
Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?
03:37
What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65
03:14
Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps
04:21
How to find the best last-minute spring break deals
04:12
Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know
03:24
Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait
02:55
Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans
00:28
How to find deals and save money for spring break
04:06
Who pays the bill when you go on a date?
04:11
How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day
04:45
Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options
04:52
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more