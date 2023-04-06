IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Elizabeth Heiskell shares her must-have tips for throwing a stress-free spring brunch

  • Get Harlan Coben's book picks for April: Thrillers, motivation, more

    04:23

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    See Larry David, ‘The Mandalorian’ take on their own ‘Barbie’ form

    00:38

  • Molly Shannon teases ‘SNL’ return with hilarious new promo

    01:27

  • Here are the 2023 MTV Movie and TV nominations

    01:18

  • Little Big Town talks new love letter project to Rolling Stones

    11:02

  • Ariana Madix wears revenge dress to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

    02:58

  • What to watch this Spring: ‘Air,’ ‘Super Mario Bros,’ more

    04:07

  • Jim Belushi on growing cannabis, Dan Akroyd, ‘Blues Brothers’

    05:05

  • Bestselling authors share their book picks for spring 2023

    03:52

  • Carol Burnett looks back on iconic career for 90th birthday

    00:45

  • ‘Barbie’ trailer: Get a first look at the many ‘Barbies’ and ‘Kens’

    01:01

  • Jonas Brothers to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 12

    00:40

  • ‘Shrek 5’ is in the works with franchise’s original cast

    00:36

  • Mystery surrounds future of ‘Yellowstone’ amid off-screen drama

    03:41

  • See new trailer for ‘Fatal Attraction’ remake series

    00:58

  • Pete Davidson opens up on misconceptions around his dating life

    05:28

  • Brooke Shields opens up about her new documentary 'Pretty Baby'

    12:26

  • John Stamos on ‘That’s My Jam,’ his new memoir, and Bob Saget

    04:36

TODAY

Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

04:53

Actor Taraji P. Henson talks about her new project that’s near and dear to her heart, The Boris Lawrence Henson foundation, that aims to improve access to mental health care at HBCUs. "We're giving hassle-free mental health resources to campuses."April 6, 2023

  • Get Harlan Coben's book picks for April: Thrillers, motivation, more

    04:23

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    See Larry David, ‘The Mandalorian’ take on their own ‘Barbie’ form

    00:38

  • Molly Shannon teases ‘SNL’ return with hilarious new promo

    01:27

  • Here are the 2023 MTV Movie and TV nominations

    01:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All