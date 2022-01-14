Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

Figure skating legend Tara Lipinski joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics Games and her new four-part docuseries titled, “Meddling.” It looks back at the judging controversy surrounding the Canadian and Russian pairs’ medal-winning performances at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. “I competed in that era of judging..and it is crazy to think that these athletes were giving up their lives for these Olympic moments and judges really had no criteria to judge on.”Jan. 14, 2022