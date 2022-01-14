Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal
05:32
Share this -
copied
Figure skating legend Tara Lipinski joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics Games and her new four-part docuseries titled, “Meddling.” It looks back at the judging controversy surrounding the Canadian and Russian pairs’ medal-winning performances at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. “I competed in that era of judging..and it is crazy to think that these athletes were giving up their lives for these Olympic moments and judges really had no criteria to judge on.”Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal
05:32
UP NEXT
Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again, faces deportation
02:05
Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad
01:12
Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open
00:30
Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna
06:09
Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games