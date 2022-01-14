IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Now Playing

    Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again, faces deportation

    02:05

  • Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad

    01:12

  • Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open

    00:30

  • Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

  • Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history

    01:27

  • Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document

    01:55

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

  • Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air

    00:32

  • ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives

    05:08

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

  • Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

    05:32

  • Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

    02:13

  • Novak Djokovic’s detention in Australia draws international uproar

    03:15

  • Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tennis tournament

    00:22

  • Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

    03:47

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic in immigration detention

    00:34

  • Antonio Brown says he was ‘thrown out’ for refusing to play with a painful injury

    01:48

TODAY

Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

05:32

Figure skating legend Tara Lipinski joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics Games and her new four-part docuseries titled, “Meddling.” It looks back at the judging controversy surrounding the Canadian and Russian pairs’ medal-winning performances at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. “I competed in that era of judging..and it is crazy to think that these athletes were giving up their lives for these Olympic moments and judges really had no criteria to judge on.”Jan. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again, faces deportation

    02:05

  • Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad

    01:12

  • Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open

    00:30

  • Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All