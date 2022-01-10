Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics
Olympic gold medalist and NBC Sports figure skating analyst Tara Lipinski joins TODAY to look ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the athletes making up Team USA’s figure skating team. She says Nathan Chen is likely to get the gold this time around. “He's hands down the favorite.”Jan. 10, 2022
