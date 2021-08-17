Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ‘should not have come as a surprise,’ H.R. McMaster says
Retired Army Gen. H.R. McMaster, national security advisor during the Trump administration, joins TODAY to comment on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, saying the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country “should not have come as a surprise at all.” He adds: “What’s really heartbreaking about this is, we abandoned our allies and we actually empowered the Taliban on our way out.”Aug. 17, 2021