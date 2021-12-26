Taking a moment to count our blessings: A Harry Smith Essay
02:09
The coronavirus pandemic has continued to take a toll on the people of the United States, but the key to moving forward is optimism. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Harry Smith finds reason for hope after another long, difficult year and shares wise words from the late Stephen Sondheim.Dec. 26, 2021
