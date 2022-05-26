IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Take your nails to the next level with metallic accents, abstract art, more

    05:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

    24:59

  • Best summer getaway products: Swimsuits, beach blankets, more

    04:45

  • 4 bras to stay comfortable in every summer outfit

    05:38

  • Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more

    06:13

  • Men’s Health reveals top products for glowing skin, shiny teeth

    04:21

  • She Made It: Get Ready For Summer!

    24:43

  • How to pick trendy sunglasses that flatter your face shape

    04:00

  • Best-selling summer products: Refillable sunscreen applicator, more

    04:50

  • Summer finds for the beach or pool (plus Craig gets sweet surprise)

    04:49

  • These Father’s Day gift ideas come with free shipping!

    05:16

  • Germ-free ice tray, motivational water bottle, more trendy products

    04:14

  • Huda Beauty founder shares 3 hot new makeup trends

    04:57

  • Say hello to the new rules when it comes to relaxed office attire

    03:30

  • Why your face should look like a glazed doughnut before bed

    06:10

  • Hidden gem products: diamond cleaner, pineapple corer, more

    04:16

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • Celebrity hairstylist gives 3 lucky viewers new dos

    05:21

  • 4 spring dress trends with bold and bright colors

    02:58

  • Budget-friendly wedding looks to wear this season

    04:46

TODAY

Take your nails to the next level with metallic accents, abstract art, more

05:26

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik joins Hoda and Jenna with the top nail trends for summer and how you can accomplish the looks right at home. The trends include bedazzled minimalism, a modern French manicure and abstract nail art.May 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Take your nails to the next level with metallic accents, abstract art, more

    05:26
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

    24:59

  • Best summer getaway products: Swimsuits, beach blankets, more

    04:45

  • 4 bras to stay comfortable in every summer outfit

    05:38

  • Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more

    06:13

  • Men’s Health reveals top products for glowing skin, shiny teeth

    04:21

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All