Macy’s guard in Philadelphia fatally stabbed by would-be shoplifter
01:48
Now Playing
Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free
04:00
UP NEXT
What to buy and what to skip when holiday shopping
05:07
TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year
01:40
Santa’s little (digital) helper: How AI can help with holiday shopping
05:53
Box truck dangles from Dallas overpass with driver still inside
00:21
White House condemns protesters who targeted Israeli restaurant
00:31
Streaming giants explore bundling services for customers
02:47
Is McDonald’s opening a coffee shop chain called CosMc’s?
03:04
American woman killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
02:10
Trump lashes out at Liz Cheney after her interview on TODAY
02:15
College leaders to testify before Congress over rise in antisemitism
01:41
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues
02:24
Home explodes in Virginia as officers try to execute search warrant
01:29
Karen Swensen on working to elevate women-owned businesses
05:06
See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum
03:53
Time Person of the Year 2023: Here are the names on the shortlist
02:36
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again
09:36
Watch: Toddler tells UPS driver 'I love you' in sweet interaction
00:51
Alaska Airlines agrees to buy rival Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion
00:24
Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free
04:00
Copied
Copied
Tech expert Katie Linendoll joins Hoda & Jenna to share holiday tech hacks to make the holidays a bit easier, including a timesaving Amazon hack, an easy way to share party photos and more.Dec. 5, 2023
Macy’s guard in Philadelphia fatally stabbed by would-be shoplifter
01:48
Now Playing
Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free
04:00
UP NEXT
What to buy and what to skip when holiday shopping
05:07
TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year
01:40
Santa’s little (digital) helper: How AI can help with holiday shopping
05:53
Box truck dangles from Dallas overpass with driver still inside
00:21
White House condemns protesters who targeted Israeli restaurant
00:31
Streaming giants explore bundling services for customers
02:47
Is McDonald’s opening a coffee shop chain called CosMc’s?
03:04
American woman killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
02:10
Trump lashes out at Liz Cheney after her interview on TODAY
02:15
College leaders to testify before Congress over rise in antisemitism
01:41
Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues
02:24
Home explodes in Virginia as officers try to execute search warrant
01:29
Karen Swensen on working to elevate women-owned businesses
05:06
See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum
03:53
Time Person of the Year 2023: Here are the names on the shortlist
02:36
Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again
09:36
Watch: Toddler tells UPS driver 'I love you' in sweet interaction
00:51
Alaska Airlines agrees to buy rival Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion