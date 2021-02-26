Take a Walk TODAY like Al Roker for fitness’ sake

According to the CDC, 47 percent of adults aren’t active enough. To promote the benefits of walking, Al Roker is doing Take a Walk TODAY around New York City even as he forecasts the weather. He is joined on the go by Dr. Jordan Metzl, sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery, who says walking “has major implications on your health across your body” even if you’re doing other exercise. “It’s just a great feeling,” Al agrees.