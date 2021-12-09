In our series Destination Hometown, NBC’s Matt Bradley reports from Santa’s adopted hometown, which happens to be Lapland, Finland. This winter wonderland proves that, “Christmas is in your heart and your mind,” and that despite COVID-19 restrictions, Christmas is making a comeback.Dec. 9, 2021
Take a trip to Santa’s adopted hometown
03:45
Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright
04:31
Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree
00:39
Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping
05:51
Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree
06:30
Hot holiday toys: Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron and more