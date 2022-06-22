IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tai Verdes performs 'sheluvme' live on TODAY

03:55

Tai Verdes was working at a cellphone store when he shared his song "Stuck in the Middle" on TikTok – and it already has more than three billion views! He joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY as part of the Citi Music Series to perform his newly released song "sheluvme" live in Studio 1A.June 22, 2022

