Musician Tai Verdes’ debut album “TV” recently hit No. 5 on Spotify charts. But his path to the music industry wasn’t exactly straightforward. He withdrew from college and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career, auditioning for “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and “American Idol” seven times without success. But thanks to TikTok, his career took off and he joins TODAY to perform his song “A-O-K” and answer questions about his journey and his album.Aug. 10, 2021