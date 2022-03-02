Jill Martin shares her personal health battle with fibroids
Jill Martin joins TODAY to raise awareness and share her personal experience with battling fibroids, a condition many women suffer from. Dr. Karen Brodman, assistant clinical professor of gynecology at Mount Sinai, joins to discuss who can be at risk for fibroids and at what point to seek treatment. She also explains that hysterectomy is not the only option, pointing to less invasive treatments including medications and uterine fibroid embolization.March 2, 2022
