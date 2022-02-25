Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death
It’s been ten years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while walking home from a convenience store. While his gunman was found not guilty, his death birthed the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, sits down with NBC's Blayne Alexander to reflect on his legacy.Feb. 25, 2022
Trayvon Martin's mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death
