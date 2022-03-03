Trans swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out on scrutiny, controversy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania, is in the midst of a record-setting season, but some say she is swimming with unfair advantages. She’s now speaking out in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated, saying, "I just want to show trans kids and younger trans athletes that they're not alone.” NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.
March 3, 2022 Read More
