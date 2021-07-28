Swimmer Caeleb Dressel: ‘I think the sport chose me’

Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel has already has one gold medal in the Tokyo Games as part of the 4-by-100 freestyle relay team, on top of two he won in Rio. Expectations couldn't be higher for the Florida native, whom some have called the heir apparent to Michael Phelps. TODAY’s Craig Melvin spoke with Dressel, who says: “I think the sport chose me … I love the challenges it throws my way.” He also says he thinks Phelps is “a better swimmer than me.”