Team USA’s Bobby Finke pulled off two thrilling come-from-behind victories in Tokyo, grabbing gold in the 1500m and 800m freestyle events. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb caught up with the 21-year-old Florida native, who says, “Coming in, I wasn’t even expecting a medal … to come out of this with two medals – and two golds – it means the world, it’s a massive dream come true.”Aug. 2, 2021