Swimmer Annie Lazor tells TODAY the touching story behind her bronze medal win

After she and her teammate Lilly King won silver and bronze respectively in the 200m breaststroke, Annie Lazor joins TODAY in Tokyo to share her feelings about the win after her father’s death in May. “He just loved watching me do what I loved,” she says. “He only cared about the results because I cared about the results.” As for her mom, Lazor says, “She had no words; she was in tears.”July 30, 2021