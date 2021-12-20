The TODAY Food All Stars are in the kitchen baking up their favorite holiday dessert recipes. Up first, Jocelyn Delk Adams brightens up a classic spiced treat with her ginger-lemon crinkle cookies. Then, Alejandra Ramos puts a taste of home into her polvorones. Finally, Jake Cohen makes macaroon brownies that are also gluten free.Dec. 20, 2021
Sweeten up the holidays with 3 tasty treats
