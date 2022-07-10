Sweet puppies pose in Sunday Mug Shots!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Jeff and Silas in Franklin, Tennessee; Ken and Sue celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in Ocean City, Maryland; newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Jennings with Nathan, Sarah and Kelley in Harrison, Arkansas; John and Linda celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary with Chutney, Amber, Gabrielle and John Jr.; Daniel and Julie on their 10th anniversary in Hawaii; Al in Iowa; Sadie in Grand Rapids, Michigan celebrating her 101st birthday; and adorable canine viewers Princess and Jenny in McLean, Illinois. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.July 10, 2022