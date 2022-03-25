IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    Mom behind Silver Spoon Desserts will have cakes served on American Airlines flights

    04:19

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Camila Alves McConaughey prepares family favorite dish

    03:50

  • Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home

    05:13

  • How to make a crispy chicken parmesan with fresh red sauce

    05:25

  • Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes

    04:32

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks

    01:29

  • Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak

    05:25

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipes

    07:05

  • Make a barbecue salmon bowl packed with 5 superfoods

    04:18

  • Easy pasta sauces to make at home: Pesto and sage brown butter

    04:06

  • How to lose weight and reset your body as you age

    04:49

  • Settle down with this one-pot Italian wedding soup

    05:49

  • Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe

    06:13

  • Turkey meatballs: Try this heart-healthy recipe

    04:50

  • Cajun chicken and bananas foster: Try these soul food recipes with a twist

    05:28

TODAY

Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

04:10

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share recipes for a shepherd’s pie and parfait using sweet potatoes. Bauer explains the steps behind mixing the vegetables and assembling the ingredients for the shepherd’s pie, as well as shows how to assemble the sweet potato parfait with greek yogurt, maple syrup, berries and granola.March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    Mom behind Silver Spoon Desserts will have cakes served on American Airlines flights

    04:19

  • How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

    04:17

  • Camila Alves McConaughey prepares family favorite dish

    03:50

  • Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home

    05:13

  • How to make a crispy chicken parmesan with fresh red sauce

    05:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All