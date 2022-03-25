Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes
04:10
Share this -
copied
TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share recipes for a shepherd’s pie and parfait using sweet potatoes. Bauer explains the steps behind mixing the vegetables and assembling the ingredients for the shepherd’s pie, as well as shows how to assemble the sweet potato parfait with greek yogurt, maple syrup, berries and granola.March 25, 2022
Now Playing
Pack in nutritious sweet potatoes with these shepherd’s pie and parfait recipes
04:10
UP NEXT
Mom behind Silver Spoon Desserts will have cakes served on American Airlines flights
04:19
How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips
04:17
Camila Alves McConaughey prepares family favorite dish
03:50
Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home
05:13
How to make a crispy chicken parmesan with fresh red sauce