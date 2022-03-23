IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah cooks up a delicious breakfast with 'Superchef' Darnell Ferguson on TODAY All Day

Sweet or savory? These bite-sized snacks cover all your cravings

04:53

Why choose between savory and sweet when you can have both? Chef Skylar Bouchard joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with recipes for bite-sized snacks to cover any of your cravings. She starts with a bagel bite filled with cheddar scallion cream cheese and then makes a chocolate hazelnut cheesecake bite.March 23, 2022

