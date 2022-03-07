IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try
Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with colorful trends for men and women. Some items include a tie-dye sweater vest, pearl accessories and bucket hats.March 7, 2022
