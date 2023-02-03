IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunday game night essentials for hosting, relaxing and more

  • Adnan Syed breaks silence for 1st time since prison release

    01:57

  • An inside look at space flight training for civilian astronauts

    04:00

  • Alex Murdaugh: Will jury hear about alleged financial crimes?

    04:31

  • EzriCare eyedrops recalled over link to bacterial infections

    00:23
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over US

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Former Marine shares life lessons for conquering self-doubt

    04:16

  • Stepson helps father with remarkable recovery after accident

    04:36

  • Ozempic to ramp up production driven by off-label demand

    04:39

  • Beyoncé announces highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour

    02:27

  • Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell down 30-foot hole

    00:33

  • Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction

    01:09

  • Green Comet to pass over Earth for first time in 50,000 years

    02:44

  • What’s next for Tom Brady after re-retirement announcement?

    06:05

  • Video appears to place Alex Murdaugh at crime scene

    02:17

  • Tyre Nichols laid to rest as thousands turn out to pay respects

    03:00

  • 6-year-old orders $1,000 worth of Grubhub using dad’s phone

    02:02

  • Woman makes history as Minnesota's first Black female sheriff

    04:47

  • Major supermarket chains push suppliers to lower grocery prices

    03:31

  • HS basketball coach fired for posing as student in game

    00:48

  • Tom Brady announces he is retiring from the NFL ‘for good’

    00:56

TODAY

Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over US

02:06

The Pentagon is actively monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern United States for several days. Senior military officials say they are weighing all options, including shooting it down. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports for TODAY.Feb. 3, 2023

  • Adnan Syed breaks silence for 1st time since prison release

    01:57

  • An inside look at space flight training for civilian astronauts

    04:00

  • Alex Murdaugh: Will jury hear about alleged financial crimes?

    04:31

  • EzriCare eyedrops recalled over link to bacterial infections

    00:23
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over US

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Former Marine shares life lessons for conquering self-doubt

    04:16

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All