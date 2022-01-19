IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

    02:00

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13
    2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

    02:53
    Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb

    00:30

  • Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

    00:26

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

  • Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    00:20

  • Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken

    02:38

  • Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests

    02:15

  • New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children

    00:43

  • Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency

    02:07

  • AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports

    02:30

  • Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program

    05:33

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

    04:06

  • 37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

    05:10

  • Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday

    01:57

2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

02:53

A suspect, who police believe to be homeless, has been identified in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says he’s alarmed about the growing impact of the city’s housing crisis, but advocates argue the issue is more nuanced. Meanwhile in New York City, mourners gathered to remember Michelle Go who was pushed in front of an on-coming subway train by a homeless man. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022

Houston girl, 16, shot 22 times while walking dog; ex-boyfriend charged with murder

