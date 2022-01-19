2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

A suspect, who police believe to be homeless, has been identified in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says he’s alarmed about the growing impact of the city’s housing crisis, but advocates argue the issue is more nuanced. Meanwhile in New York City, mourners gathered to remember Michelle Go who was pushed in front of an on-coming subway train by a homeless man. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022