Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead

Police in Sacramento say a suspect is in custody in connection to the mass shooting Sunday that left six people dead. Meanwhile, a massive manhunt is still underway as police search for at least one other potential gunman. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.April 5, 2022
