Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders
02:08
New York City is preparing a final salute for fallen 22-year-old officer, Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot after a domestic dispute call in Harlem turned tragic. Meanwhile, a suspect surrendered after three officers were injured in a dramatic shootout in Houston. This all comes amid a wave of violent crime that has police departments across the country on edge. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 28, 2022
