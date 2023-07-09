IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

02:22

Dr. Susan Love, a pioneering surgeon whose advocacy group helped raise billions to battle breast cancer, has died at 75. Dr. Love was the first female general surgeon at Boston's Beth Israel hospital in 1980 when she became determined to advocate for women with breast cancer. NBC’s Joe Fryer remembers a life well lived on Sunday TODAY.July 9, 2023

