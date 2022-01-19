Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty
A grandmother stopped for coffee before attending dinner at a family member’s house. When she opened the door, the coffee went flying when her she saw her granddaughter, who is a private in the U.S. Army, standing there waiting for her.Jan. 19, 2022
