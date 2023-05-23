IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet female founders making a splash this summer in a new She Made It with Jill Martin

  • UP NEXT

    What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks

    03:43

  • Loretta Lynn’s daughters share stories for first time since her death

    03:26

  • Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon legend with cerebral palsy, dies at 61

    00:40

  • Adobe unveils new AI features in Photoshop: Get a first look

    04:32

  • United Airlines CEO talks airfares, delays, passenger compensation

    04:47

  • Airlines, airports gear up for kickoff of busy summer travel season

    02:00

  • Is LeBron James retiring?

    02:17

  • Idaho murders: Judge enters not guilty plea for Bryan Kohberger

    03:44

  • Sen. Tim Scott talks to NBC News about presidential bid

    02:42

  • Kevin McCarthy strikes optimistic tone as debt ceiling talks continue

    02:16

  • Driver arrested after crashing truck into barrier near White House

    01:13

  • Here are the top stories on TODAY.com in May 2023

    05:37

  • Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’

    05:56

  • Exclusive: LinkedIn shares guide for grads to kickstart careers

    05:00

  • Michael Block talks storybook hole-in-one at PGA Championship

    03:18

  • Clock is ticking on a bipartisan compromise over debt limit

    02:10

  • Savannah Guthrie gives Georgetown Law commencement address

    07:46

  • Meta fined $1.3B for violating EU data privacy rules

    00:27

  • Inside the competitive international race to Mars

    03:35

  • Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge

    04:34

Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health

03:08

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy discusses his new advisory warning about the potential harm social media has on young people’s mental health. “We see rates of depression and anxiety and suicide and loneliness going up among people and I’m concerned that social media is an important driver of that youth mental health crisis. We're issuing this advisory to sound the alarm." NBC's Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 23, 2023

Surgeon General shares the age he'll let his own kids use social media after new advisory

  • UP NEXT

    What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks

    03:43

  • Loretta Lynn’s daughters share stories for first time since her death

    03:26

  • Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon legend with cerebral palsy, dies at 61

    00:40

  • Adobe unveils new AI features in Photoshop: Get a first look

    04:32

  • United Airlines CEO talks airfares, delays, passenger compensation

    04:47

  • Airlines, airports gear up for kickoff of busy summer travel season

    02:00

  • Is LeBron James retiring?

    02:17

  • Idaho murders: Judge enters not guilty plea for Bryan Kohberger

    03:44

  • Sen. Tim Scott talks to NBC News about presidential bid

    02:42

  • Kevin McCarthy strikes optimistic tone as debt ceiling talks continue

    02:16

  • Driver arrested after crashing truck into barrier near White House

    01:13

  • Here are the top stories on TODAY.com in May 2023

    05:37

  • Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’

    05:56

  • Exclusive: LinkedIn shares guide for grads to kickstart careers

    05:00

  • Michael Block talks storybook hole-in-one at PGA Championship

    03:18

  • Clock is ticking on a bipartisan compromise over debt limit

    02:10

  • Savannah Guthrie gives Georgetown Law commencement address

    07:46

  • Meta fined $1.3B for violating EU data privacy rules

    00:27

  • Inside the competitive international race to Mars

    03:35

  • Idaho murder suspect to be arraigned as new questions emerge

    04:34

03:44

Idaho murders: Judge enters not guilty plea for Bryan Kohberger

01:13

Driver arrested after crashing truck into barrier near White House

02:42

Sen. Tim Scott talks to NBC News about presidential bid

02:16

Kevin McCarthy strikes optimistic tone as debt ceiling talks continue

02:17

Is LeBron James retiring?

04:20

Fire up the grill with these recipes for glazed pork and corn salad

04:19

Brittany Snow and Jaspre Guest on new book ‘September Letters’

06:10

Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings

04:50

Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?

03:52

TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery

04:20

Fire up the grill with these recipes for glazed pork and corn salad

04:19

Brittany Snow and Jaspre Guest on new book ‘September Letters’

06:10

Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings

04:50

Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?

03:52

TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery

05:37

Here are the top stories on TODAY.com in May 2023

03:25

Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home

04:30

Shop these stylish swimsuits — that aren’t just for the pool!

05:56

Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’

05:00

Exclusive: LinkedIn shares guide for grads to kickstart careers

08:41

First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth

03:36

How to pull off the latest looks worn by celebrities

04:12

Canine café in NYC highlights bond between dogs and humans

11:10

Joel McHale talks ‘Crime Scene Kitchen,’ clean-shaven look

04:53

Shop these beauty products that celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

04:11

Hoda & Jenna answer pop culture trivia through the decades

04:37

Splurge or save with these stylish summer accessories

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

05:11

Ariana Madix reveals she still lives with Tom Sandoval

06:07

Ariana Madix on cheating scandal: I place blame on Tom Sandoval

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:20

Fire up the grill with these recipes for glazed pork and corn salad

04:21

Kick off grilling season with this recipe for hot honey chicken

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

04:51

Crispy shrimp with simple pepper sauce: Get the recipe!

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

04:30

Marcus Samuelsson makes tibs and grits on TODAY plaza

05:44

Watch Hoda Kotb try to juice a lemon with a skewer

06:39

Daniel Boulud makes aubergine confit: Get the recipe!

04:06

Try these homemade dumplings for AAPI Heritage Month

03:53

Cal and Brian make Dylan overnight oats for Mother’s Day