IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Toys, tech, foodie finds and so many more unique gifts for everyone on your list

  • Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange

    01:10

  • Stocks surge after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’

    02:31

  • Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

    02:26

  • Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public

    01:42

  • Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:54

  • Get answers to your last-minute holiday travel questions

    05:08

  • TODAY’s Hoda Kotb delivers epic surprise to deserving NYC kids

    06:21

  • See images of exploding star captured by NASA’s Webb telescope

    00:31

  • NTSB calls for alcohol monitors in new cars to stop drunk driving

    00:30

  • Stowaway flies from Denmark to LA without passport, plane ticket

    00:28

  • College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack

    02:55

  • Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies

    02:28

  • ‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii

    00:45

  • 200 nations agree to move off fossil fuels in historic pact

    00:23

  • Fed prepares its final interest rate decision of 2023

    03:06

  • House set to vote to formalize GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:01

  • Biden voices support for Ukraine as Congress clashes over aid

    02:45

  • Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing

    02:42

Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone

00:30

The Supreme Court is re-entering the abortion debate after agreeing to review a lower court ruling that would restrict access to the drug mifepristone. A ruling could block mail-order access to the medication and impose restrictions on its use, even in states where abortion remains legal.Dec. 14, 2023

  • Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange

    01:10

  • Stocks surge after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’

    02:31

  • Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

    02:26

  • Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public

    01:42

  • Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:54

  • Get answers to your last-minute holiday travel questions

    05:08

  • TODAY’s Hoda Kotb delivers epic surprise to deserving NYC kids

    06:21

  • See images of exploding star captured by NASA’s Webb telescope

    00:31

  • NTSB calls for alcohol monitors in new cars to stop drunk driving

    00:30

  • Stowaway flies from Denmark to LA without passport, plane ticket

    00:28

  • College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack

    02:55

  • Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies

    02:28

  • ‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii

    00:45

  • 200 nations agree to move off fossil fuels in historic pact

    00:23

  • Fed prepares its final interest rate decision of 2023

    03:06

  • House set to vote to formalize GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:01

  • Biden voices support for Ukraine as Congress clashes over aid

    02:45

  • Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing

    02:42

Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

Stocks surge after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone

Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’

Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange

See how Santa J. Claus is spreading Christmas cheer on TikTok

Zach Braff talks ‘A Good Person,’ Florence Pugh, 'Scrubs' reboot

Hoda & Jenna share their opinions on debated holiday topics

Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them

Winter skincare myths debunked!

Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Craig Robinson reflects on death of Andre Braugher: 'What a loss'

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

How to glam up your makeup for holiday parties

Dermot Mulroney talks new rom-com, ‘Anyone but You’

Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

Jenna Bush Hager shares her holiday gift ideas for book lovers

See how Santa J. Claus is spreading Christmas cheer on TikTok

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Zach Braff talks ‘A Good Person,’ Florence Pugh, 'Scrubs' reboot

Hoda & Jenna share their opinions on debated holiday topics

Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them

How to add custom touches to your home on a budget

Glen Powell reveals the trust test Sydney Sweeney uses on set

Is Selena Gomez in a relationship with Benny Blanco?

TODAY fan wins top prize in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Jenna Bush Hager shares her holiday gift ideas for book lovers

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

From beauty to tech, last-minute gifts for everyone on your list

Holiday gift guide: The best toys for kids of all ages

'Leave the World Behind' author shares book picks for the holidays

Last-minute, TODAY exclusive deals on top holiday gifts

Exclusive deals on fan-favorite gifts sure to please all on your list

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances

Super food hacks to add extra nutrition to your holiday treats

Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos: Get the recipes!

Celebrate Hanukkah with this recipe for latkes with herbed labneh

Holiday party sliders: Buffalo chicken, bacon cheeseburger

Purple sweet potato latkes: Get the recipe for Hanukkah!