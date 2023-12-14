Supreme Court to hear case on abortion pill mifepristone

Woman reveals to her sister she’s pregnant with gift exchange
The Supreme Court is re-entering the abortion debate after agreeing to review a lower court ruling that would restrict access to the drug mifepristone. A ruling could block mail-order access to the medication and impose restrictions on its use, even in states where abortion remains legal.Dec. 14, 2023
