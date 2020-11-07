Supreme Court says Pennsylvania ballots can be kept separate and counted

Pennsylvania Republicans are fighting to keep the state from counting mail ballots that came in between Tuesday night and Friday evening, under the extended deadline ordered by a Pennsylvania state court. The secretary of state had earlier ordered all the counties to keep those ballots separate, because of pending lawsuits over the deadline. Late Friday, Justice Samuel Alito did order election officials to keep the ballots separate, but he did not block the state from counting them. NBC justice correspondent Pete Williams reports for Weekend TODAY.